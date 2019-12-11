Killeen singer Rose Short was in a tough spot on NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night, having made it to the Top 8 but failing to get enough votes to instantly advance to the final round. However, after competing against the bottom three competitors for a chance to be saved by the audience, she managed to win the "Wildcard Instant Save."
To earn the final spot, Short performed Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," bringing coach Gwen Stefani to tears.
