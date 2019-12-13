Rose Short

A digital billboard near the intersection of Elms Road and South W.S. Young Drive shows support for Rose Short. Short, a singer from Killeen, is competing on NBC’s “The Voice” and is among the top four contestants on the show. Season 17 of the show began Sept. 23, with the two final shows coming up Monday and Tuesday. The eventual winner will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Killeen will likely be tuned in to NBC Monday night as local resident and singer Rose Short tries to sing her her way to the top of the "The Voice."

A digital billboard near the intersection of Elms Road and South W.S. Young Drive on Friday showed support for Short.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.