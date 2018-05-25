The mercury in the thermometer this coming week just might meet the century mark in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
The National Weather Service predicts that high temperatures may surpass 100 degrees following Memorial Day weekend, beginning Tuesday.
A high pressure system is to blame for the abnormally high May temperatures. Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said temperatures are about 10 degrees higher than usual this time of year in Killeen.
As always, the NWS recommends plenty of water, application of sunscreen and spending time in the shade when outside.
The same goes for pets, according to the NWS. Owners should ensure their animals are hydrated and inside whenever conditions are exceedingly hot.
Beware of hot cars. Nobody, including children and pets, should be left inside them. Valuable possessions should also be removed from cars to avoid heat damage.
Locals can also cool down this Memorial Day weekend with the opening of city pools.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park in Killeen will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 to 6:30 p.m. Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Long Branch Pool in Killeen will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Information on Killeen pools and admission fees is available by calling 254-501-6537 or at www.killeentexas.gov/swim.
In Harker Heights, the Carl Levin Outdoor Pool will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Copperas Cove, City Park Pool will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Information about Copperas Cove pools and admission fees is available at www.ccpard.com
The pools in both Killeen and Copperas Cove will open for the summer on June 2.
Saturday’s high is expected to be 96 with a low of 72.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 97 with a low of 73.
Memorial Day, Monday, is expected to have a high of 97 and a low of 73.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 99 with a low of 73.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
