Most of the fire hydrants in Killeen are capable of producing the amount of water needed to extinguish a fire, but a few on the north side of the city are less than ideal, a city official said.
“99.9 percent of the fire hydrants in the city flow more than 500 gallons of water a minute, which is enough to put out a significantly involved house fire,” said Brian Brank, Killeen Fire Department chief, on Tuesday. “Our response time of 2 to 6 minutes is similar to other cities, and we usually can stop a fire before it advances.”
Brank said the exact location of the hydrants with less than ideal flow rates is not known but they are on the north side of the city.
The city’s water department tests hydrants across the city periodically.
Brank said citizens do not need to be concerned about the hydrants with flows on the low side.
“We don’t like those, but 99 percent of fires are put out using booster tanks,” or water brought to the scene on fire trucks, Brank said. “We hook up to fire hydrants as a precaution, just in case a fire gets bigger than anticipated.”
The main problem for Killeen firefighters would be a fire at an apartment complex or a major business on the north side that would require more water to extinguish, he said.
Less than ideal flow from fire hydrants does not affect homeowners’ insurance rates because the entire city is classified as a Class 1 city in the fire suppression rating schedule outlined by the Insurance Services Office, Inc., or ISO.
As part of its ratings, the ISO evaluates a city’s water supply system, fire department, and communications and dispatch capabilities.
Solutions
Brank said infrastructure is older on the north side of the city and that a master plan is in the design phase to get fire hydrants there up to par.
“We’re constantly working to get them up to speed when they’re under flowing,” Brank said. The idea is to get more water flowing through the larger main pipes connected to fire hydrants.
The next part of the infrastructure project, water line replacement, will begin in 2019 or 2020 and will be “a significant investment” of millions of dollars, Brank said.
Just last month a few streets were closed near Veterans Memorial Boulevard as part of a $1.2 million project to replace two miles of water mains along the main road from 38th Street to College Street.
“The rehabilitated infrastructure will increase water quality and available fire flow and reduce the number of water main breaks and service interruptions,” said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine in a press release last month. She expects that portion of the project to be completed in the summer.
“It’s an ongoing project to keep up with this because as we replace older hydrants the system is aging while we’re still working on it,” Brank said.
