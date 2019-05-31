A Killeen area high school student’s death is under investigation, leaving a family, students and school personnel behind to handle the tragic aftermath.
The Killeen Independent School District and Killeen Police Department did not release the student’s name or how he died.
Victor Trevino, 17, was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, according to an autopsy report.
Killeen Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told FME News Service no information will be released about this case until lab results are received. The student’s name was not released, even though he was 17 years old — no longer a juvenile in the eyes of the law.
However, Miramontez did refer to the dead student as a victim.
“I cannot because the victim is a juvenile,” Miramontez said. “With all respect, we are not confirming nor releasing the name of the victim.”
An autopsy was ordered by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, and the preliminary result Friday was listed as pending the results of toxicology, according to Barfield.
“KISD will have counseling support teams available to speak with students and staff,” Superintendent John Craft said Wednesday in a news release.
Small group and/or individual counseling will be provided by the teams for as long as it is needed, Craft said.
A GoFundMe page under the name Victor Trevino, established Thursday for Trevino’s family to help cover funeral and other expenses, had received $2,271 of its $15,000 goal by 2 p.m. Friday.
Individuals wishing to donate may go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/victor-trevino.
