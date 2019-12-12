The 5th annual Youth Entertainment Showcase in Killeen will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and will feature talent from children ages 5 to 20. The fundraiser will feature a talent showcase, vendors, door prizes, and special appearances for visitors. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Xpreesha Outreach Children’s Program.
There are different categories for talent performances which includes: vocalists, dancers, musicians, special talent and group performances. Prizes are awarded to first, second and third place, but everyone that participates will receive something.
