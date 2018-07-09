City staff are looking to expand the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport’s commercial service into new “catchment areas” around Denver and Seattle, according to city aviation head Matthew Van Valkenburgh.
On Monday, Van Valkenburgh told the District 1 advisory committee that a direct route to Denver subsidized by a possible federal grant is one of many attempts to expand the airport’s range into the Pacific Northwest.
Currently, the regional airport flies two direct routes to Dallas and Houston — the main hubs of its two carriers, United Airlines and American Airlines, respectively.
On July 2, aviation staff said the city had applied for a Small Community Air Service Development grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation to help access direct service to the Denver International Airport. The grant could subsidize service for an existing carrier at the airport or a new carrier, according to the Department of Transportation’s website.
Van Valkenburgh said his staff was in contact with a number of national carriers to provide new routes and service to the Killeen airport with the hope of cracking into more markets at affordable airfare prices.
“We try hard to get new routes from our existing airlines,” he said. “It sure would be nice if we had a different place to go to because we have the means to do it.”
Van Valkenburgh said the city identified a number of regional areas as possible targets of direct flights, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Denver; the Los Angeles basin; San Francisco and Seattle.
Also at the district meeting, Van Valkenburgh briefly addressed the potential elimination of complimentary parking for certain veterans at the airport as a way to shore up the facility’s flagging budget. When asked about his stance on the exemptions, Van Valkenburgh deferred to the Killeen City Council, which is expected to vote on the direction of the exemptions at some point this summer.
“Where I stand is what the council wants to do,” he said. “When we talk about the parking, we’re working to inform them so they can make a decision.”
