Temperatures in the Killeen area may hit 100 degrees this week for the first time this year, if the weather forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth is any guide.
According to the forecast, temperatures could reach 100 degrees Wednesday, while little cloud cover will make for mostly sunny skies. Wednesday’s low temperature is only expected to reach 75 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be almost as hot. Today’s high temperatures could reach 96 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The low temperatures is expected to hit 75 degrees, and it is predicted to be 75 degrees every day this week.
On Tuesday the high temperature will reach all the way to 99 degrees while the skies will remain mostly sunny. The low temperatures is expected to hit 75 degrees.
On Thursday the temperature will again almost reach 100 degrees, clocking in at 98 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The low temperatures is expected to hit 75 degrees.
As the weekend arrives, Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees, while the low temperatures is expected to hit 75 degrees. The skies are expected to be mostly sunny Friday.
