Vive Les Arts Theatre has announced its upcoming season of new plays.
“We open with a double bill featuring some classic favorites, Hank Williams and Patsy Cline,” according to an email from the Killeen community theater. “Then, we move in to October with another well known favorite, Freaky Friday. Next up, we have a fairly new work in our February time slot, Alabama Story, and then we play a classic, The 39 Steps. Finally, we close our season with a yet another familiar work, Roald Dahl’s Matilda! It really is a fantastic season.”
The full schedule is:
“Always, Patsy Cline”: Sept. 12, 13, 21 and 22.
“Hank Williams: Lost Highway”: Sept. 14, 15, 19 and 20.
“Freaky Friday”: Oct. 25 - Nov. 3.
“Alabama Story”: Jan. 31 - Feb. 9.
“The 39 Steps”: March 20 - 29, 2020.
“Matilda”: June 5 - 14, 2020.
VLA, 3401 S. W. S. Young Drive, is now showing the final show of its current season, “Steel Magnolias.” For more on that show, go to https://bit.ly/2EoiuV6
