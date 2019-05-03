This weekend in Killeen should shape up to be sunnier than the past week.
Thunderstorm chances are expected to dissipate by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. While additional storms are expected throughout Friday into the evening, sunlight should break through clouds by Sunday, said meteorologist Jason Godwin.
Godwin said anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen in the greater Killeen area overnight into Friday morning. Minor flooding was observed in low spots, he said, such as underpasses and low water crossings.
In Salado, water was reported on the road at the Main Street Bridge, FM 2843.
In Belton, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 caused a traffic jam of two to four miles in the southbound lanes during the morning rush hour.
The Killeen Police Department Friday morning urged residents to take caution when driving near high water.
"Please do not attempt to drive through any water going over the roadway! You and your passenger’s safety is way more important than getting down the road covered with water," the department said in a Facebook post. "There are many different paths to take to your destination, so please, Turn Around, Don’t Drown!"
Up to half an inch of rain could be added to that total by the end of Friday, according to Godwin.
“We could see an additional round of rain and thunderstorms into the evening, but the good news is that the rain is likely going to move out tonight,” Godwin said. “It should give way to diminishing cloud cover, and we might even see the sun. Sunday is looking excellent.”
The high temperature today is expected to be 75 with a low of 62.
Election Day’s forecast calls for a high of 79 and a low of 59.
Sunday should see a high of 82 and a low of 64.
The high Monday is expected to be 82 with a low of 67.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at 1 foot and a half above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 2 feet above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
