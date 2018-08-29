A section of Priest Drive from Hallmark Avenue to the 500 block marker will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for sewer tap installation, according to a city of Killeen news release.
A private contractor will be installing a sewer tap and will manage traffic control, the city said.
Traffic will be routed around the closure during work hours, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices. Alternate routes are advised, the city said.
Businesses on Priest Drive will be accessible from 2nd Street.
