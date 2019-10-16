City tests new warning sirens

Herald/SARAH MOORE KUSCHELL - Goddard Enterprises installer Charles Cameron, left, of Temple, and project manager Andy Goddard, right, of Edmond, Okla., put the finishing touches on a new warning siren behind Fire Station No. 1 in this October 2008 file photo.

The city of Killeen will be conducting the monthly test of their city-wide siren warning system at 2 p.m. today, the city announced on Twitter. The city stressed the sirens are only being tested, and residents should not be alarmed.

Killeen has 22 outdoor sirens located throughout the city. The sirens primarily function to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions such as tornadoes,  but can also serve as warnings in other emergencies.

