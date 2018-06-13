City permit officials in Killeen issued 236 permits last week worth a total value of $3.97 million.
There were eight permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences and four permits issued for the construction of new duplexes, worth a combined total of $3.3 million. Contractor Carothers Homes will build five of the new houses and A&G Homes will construct three of the new homes. The four duplexes will be built by Shenondoah Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $85.32 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 29 permits last week worth a total value of $463,296.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence worth $160,000. The new house will be built Sowals Inc.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $26.37 million.
Copperas Cove
City officials issued 63 permits last week worth a total value of $1.17 million.
There were nine permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.08 million. Six of the new homes will be built by Precision Value Homes, two houses will be built by Clear Creek Construction and the final home will be built by Atkinson Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $20.34 million so far this year.
Nolanville
Permit officials issued six permits last week worth a total value of $790,000.
The five issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Five of the new houses will be built by Jubilee Homes while the sixth house will be constructed by Jay Manning.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $ $5.76 million.
