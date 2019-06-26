City permit officials in Killeen issued 262 permits last week worth a total value of $4.74 million.
There were five permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.37 million. Contractor Carothers Homes will build four of the new houses while the final home will be built by Stylcraft Builders.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 40 permits last week worth a total value of $571,952.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $350,000. The new home will be built by Park Quality Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $79.44 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 99 permits last week worth a total value of $1.12 million.
There were seven permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $827,394. Contractor D. R. Horton will build four of the new houses, Stylecraft Builders will construct two new homes and the final house will be built by Silverado Homes.
Nolanville
Building officials issued two permits last week worth a total value of $735,000.
Both of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractor A&G Homes will build both of the new houses.
Belton
Permit officials issued just two permits last week worth a total value of $395,089.
Both of the new permits were for the construction of new single-family residences. Contractors Precision Value Homes and Omega Homebuilders will each build one of the new houses.
