City building officials in Killeen issued 204 permits last week worth a total value of $2.68 million.
One of the new permits issued by the city was for the construction of a new event center worth $118,900. The new building, called the Marquee Event Center, will be constructed on 501 N. 38th Street.
There were 12 permits issued for the construction of single-family residences worth a total value of $1.44 million. Nine of the new houses will be built by contractor D.R. Horton while the remaining three homes will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $148.79 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 64 permits last week worth a total value of $4.85 million.
There were 20 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $4.65 million.
Contractor D.R. Horton will build 17 of the new houses, and both the Pulte Group and Teresa Adams will build one new house. the contractor building the final home was not listed.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $40.92 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 68 permits last week worth a total value of $1.25 million.
Six of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $928,226. Five of the new houses will be built by contractor D.R. Horton and the final home will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $27.96 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were filed last week, according to the city’s building officials office.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.28 million.
