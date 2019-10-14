Construction

City permit officials in Killeen issued 251 permits last week worth a total value of $4.69 million.

There were 15 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total value of $3.25 million. Six of the new houses will be built by contractor Saratoga Homes, Stylecraft Builders will construct five of the new homes, D & A Homes will build two of the new houses, and both D.R. Horton and True Fountain will construct one new house each.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.