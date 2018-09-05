City permit officials in Killeen issued 226 permits last week worth a total value of $6.81 million.
There were 39 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $5.84 million. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 21 of the new residences, both Ashford Homes and Carothers Homes will each build six of the new houses, Bell County Victory Homes will build four of remaining houses, and Central Texas Comfort Homes and Stylecraft Builders will each construct one home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $155.60 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 17 permits last week worth a total value of $653,921.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $533,359. Both of the new houses will be built by contractor D.R. Horton.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $41.57 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 46 new permits last week worth a total value of $274,196.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new duplex worth $146,490. The duplex will be constructed by Flintrock Custom Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $28.23 million so far this year.
Nolanville
The city did not provide a permit report by press time.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.28 million.
