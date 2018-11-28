City permit officials in Killeen issued 144 permits last week worth a total value of $2.98 million.
There were 20 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $2.64 million. Contractor D.R. Horton will construct 18 of the new houses while Ashford Homes will build the remaining two houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $196.16 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 15 permits last week worth a total value of $117,800.
None of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $46.56 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 27 permits last week worth a total value of $87,465.
There were no permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $33.16 million so far this year.
Nolanville
The city did not issue any permits last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $7.72 million.
Belton
City permit officials issued nine permits last week worth a total value of $1.38 million.
The nine issued permits were all for the construction of new single-family residences. Five of the new houses will be build by Eagle Homes, while the remaining four houses will be constructed by Riley Scott Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $32.57 million so far this year.
