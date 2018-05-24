City permit officials in Killeen issued 240 permits last week worth a total value of $3.80 million.
There were 10 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $1.21 million. There were also six permits issued for the construction of new duplexes, worth $924,000. Stylecraft Builders will construct six of the new homes and Bell County Victory Homes will build the remaining four homes. Killeen Freedom Homes will build three of the new duplexes, and Jamie Herring Custom Homes, First Choice Builders, and Herring Rentals will each build one new duplex.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $76.05 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 22 permits last week worth a total value of $2 million.
There were five permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $1.90 million. Contractor Flintrock Custom Homes will build three of the new houses, Alethium Star Homes will build one home and no contractor is listed for the final home.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $22.15 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued a total of 76 permits last week worth a total value of $1.15 million.
There were four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $536,767. Three of the new homes will be built by All Star Homes, and the final house will be constructed by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $18.08 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permits were issued by the city last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $4.35 million.
