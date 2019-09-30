Permits 1.JPG

Residential lots in the 8400 block of Ridge Crest Lane are waiting for construction to begin Monday in Killeen.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Permit officials in Killeen issued 212 permits last week worth a total value of $10.45 million.

There were 33 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $8.37 million. Contractor Saratoga Homes will build eight of the new houses, both D.R. Horton and Carothers Homes will build seven of the new homes, aboth Precision Value Homes and Jubilee Homes will build four houses, Stylecraft Builders will construct two homes and Bell County Victory Homes will construct one house.

