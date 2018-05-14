City building officials in Killeen issued 239 permits last week worth a total value of $6.41 million.
There were 32 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $5.6 million. Contractor Ashford Homes will build nine of the new houses, A&G Homes will build five new houses, both D.R. Horton and Weldon Goodnight Construction will build four new houses, Lennar will construct three new homes, both Carother Homes and Jubilee Homes will build two new houses, and Barnes Homebuilders, Precision Value Homes and Stylecraft Builders will each construct one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $72.25 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Permit officials issued 33 permits last week worth a total value of $534,026.
There was one permit issued for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $288,456. The new home will be built by Carothers Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $20.15 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 90 permits last week worth a total value of $721,634.
There were four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $498,784. Contractor D.R. Horton will build two of the new houses, and both Stylecraft Builders and Flintrock Custom Homes will construct one new home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $16.93 million so far this year.
Nolanville
There were no permits issued by the city last week.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $4.35 million.
