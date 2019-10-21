Permits (2).JPG

A housing lot in the 6100 block of Cactus Flower Lane in southwest Killeen waits for construction to begin Monday afternoon.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Killeen city officials issued 192 permits last week worth a combined total of $6.57 million.

Four of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total value of $1.13 million. Two of the new houses will be built by Stylecraft Builders while Flintrock Homes and Jubilee Homes will each build one new house.

