Construction is underway on two properties located in the 8200 block of Steppington Drive on Monday afternoon.

City building officials in Killeen issued 165 permits last week worth a total value of $1 million.

There were 11 permits issued for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $591,770. Contractors Carothers Homes will build seven new houses, D.R. Horton will build two new houses, and both Precision Value Homes and Carolina Carports Inc. will each build one home.

