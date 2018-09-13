A new, small strip center shopping area will coming to south Killeen in the near future, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city.
The Eagle Valley shopping center will be built at 4700 Crested Eagle Drive off of Stan Schlueter Loop and will contain two building units. The project is valued at $1.44 million and will be constructed by Global Investment.
City permit officials in Killeen issued 126 permits last week worth a total value of $2.93 million.
There were four permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $834,887. Two of the new homes will be built by Carothers Homes and the remaining two will be built by Stylecraft Builders.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $158.53 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued a total of 16 permits last week worth $362,939.
One of the issued permits was for the construction of a new single-family residence worth $261,990. The new home will be built by the Pulte Group.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $41.93 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued a total of 79 permits last week worth $2.87 million.
There were 20 permits issued last week worth a combined total of $2.76 million. Contractor D.R. Horton will build 16 of the new houses, Tippit Homes will build two new homes, and both Manning Homes and Stylecraft Builders will each build one of the two remaining houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $31.10 million so far this year.
Nolanville
There were no permits issued last week by the city, according to the weekly permit report.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.28 million.
Belton
Building officials issued eight permits last week worth a total value of $1.84 million.
There were seven permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $1.80 million. Contractor Carothers Homes will build five of the new houses and Barnes Homebuilders will construct the remaining two homes.
The total valuation of permits for the city for the year was not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.