City building officials in Killeen issued 182 permits last week worth a total value of $1.41 million.
Among them were three permits for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $370,300. Contractor Stylecraft Builders will construct two of the new homes and Carothers Homes will build the final home.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $81.35 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
A new Burger King restaurant will be coming, according to the weekly permit report. A permit was issued last week worth $1.1 million with the owner listed as Ampler Burgers. Ampler Burgers is the branch of the Ampler Restaurant Group that manages Burger King franchises in Texas. The new restaurant will be at 680 E. Knights Way.
Permit officials issued 26 permits last week worth a total value of $1.57 million.
One permit was issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $352,580. The new home will be built by Carothers Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $25.91 million.
Copperas Cove
Building officials issued 47 permits last week worth a total value of $634,989.
Two of the permits issued last week were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a total value of $297,597. One new home will be built by Stylecraft Builders and the second home will be built by Manning Homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $19.17 million so far this year.
Nolanville
One permit was issued last week for the construction of a new home, worth $200,000. The new house will be built by Tippit Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $4.97 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.