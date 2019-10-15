The City of Killeen is hosting its Fall Festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive. The event is free for all ages.
The new golf course location will offer a variety of family-friendly favorite activities including fall games, bouncy houses, cart-o-treat, candy and the McLane Children’s Maze. New this year, the clubhouse will be turned into a scary haunted mansion for the night, hayrides will meander along the golf trails and "Hocus Pocus" will show on an outdoor movie screen.
