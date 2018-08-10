The city of Killeen will host its annual Back 2 School Splash Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Long Branch Park, according to a news release.
Organized by Killeen Parks and Recreation and the Youth Advisory Commission, the city said the Splash Bash is a farewell to summer before kids return to school. The event is for children ages 12 and under and features Long Branch Park Pool, water bounces and inflatable slides.
Swim attire is required to participate. The event is free, and no registration is required.
For more City events and activities, visit www.facebook.com/killeentexas.
