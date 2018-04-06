During the week of April 9-13, the City of Killeen will offer free additional solid waste to help residents dispose of bulky items and prevent illegal dumping.
Items such as furniture, appliances, tires, brush and building materials will be picked up at curbside on scheduled regular collection days.
Each household may place one brush pile and one demolition material pile, up to 4 feet X 4 feet X 12 feet each, at curbside for free collection.
Up to eight car and light truck tires up to 22 inches will be accepted at no charge.
This collection does not include rock, dirt, deceased animals, liquid waste or household hazardous waste.
Additional information is available by calling 254-501-7755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.