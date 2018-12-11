The city of Killeen will look to outsource the management of the city-owned Stonetree Golf Club as the facility operates around $318,000 per year in the red, according to Killeen City Council discussion Tuesday.
Director of Community Services Brett Williams told the council the city was preparing to issue a Request for Proposals for an outside management company to step in and operate the course at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Roy Reynolds Drive. The city would maintain ownership of the course, Williams said.
According to city figures, the course had an average loss of $317,957 each of the last five fiscal years as the city slashed staff and operated without an on-site golf pro.
City Manager Ron Olson said the outsourcing plan has been worked on for nearly a year and wanted to prepare the council for what likely could be a spirited response from the course’s active patron base.
“The honest truth is I didn’t want to (issue the RFP) without telling the council,” he said. “While the population that uses the golf course is a small one, I believe they’re going to be a very vocal one.”
Olson said the city would like issue the RFP in January.
