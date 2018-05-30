The city of Killeen will re-surface nearly 178,000 square yards of road pavement as part of a more than $200,000 contract approved by the Killeen City Council on May 22.
The city will begin re-surfacing stretches of road with Reclamite, an “asphalt rejuvenator” that prevents premature aging on roads. Reclamite is used as an alternative to “slurry sealing” and micro-surfacing, according to a council memo.
The roads that will be re-surfaced are:
Willow Springs Road from Central Texas Expressway to Fieldstone Drive
Lake Road from W.S. Young Drive to Windward Drive
Florence Road from Jasper Drive to Elm Drive
Fowler Avenue from Florence Road to Trimmier Road
Bacon Ranch Road from Trimmier Road to Little Nolan Road, and O.W. Curry Drive to W.S. Young Drive
Little Nolan Road from Bacon Ranch Road to W.S. Young Drive
Aspen Drive from Chantz Drive to Rosewood Drive
Fawn Drive from Chantz Drive to Rosewood Drive
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said there is no set schedule for the work.
According to a council memo, utilizing Reclamite will “allow a decrease of maintenance costs but allow for equal to or better quality of surface treatment.”
The city has been in a bind on road maintenance in recent years, with the city vastly underfunding deferred maintenance expenses for crumbling city roads. In the fiscal year 2018 budget, the city allocated just $300,000 to deferred road maintenance — roughly $1.3 million less than recommended by a 2015 commissioned study from TransMap.
On May 22, Director of Public Works David Olson said the re-surfacing could add between five and seven years of life to the roads and prevent complete failure. Olson said the project would not interfere with major scheduled repairs throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.