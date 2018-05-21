A toddler died Saturday evening in Killeen after being found unresponsive in a pool, police said Monday.
Officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Pepper Mill Hollow Drive in response to a medical call, and were notified in route that a 2-year-old child was unresponsive, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman.
“Upon arrival, police and EMS found the child not breathing and immediately transported the child to Seton Medical Center” in Harker Heights, Miramontez said. “Officers were told by the reporting party that the child was found in the pool not moving.”
The child was pronounced deceased at 7:46pm by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. The case continues to be investigated, Miramontez said.
Cooke said he did not order an autopsy on the child.
