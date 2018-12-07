The National Weather Service has placed Killeen under flood watch through the evening and into early Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Ted Ryan said the area can expect up to 3 inches of rain over the course of the next 24 hours. As of Friday afternoon, only about half an inch has been accumulated, he said.
The heaviest rain will be this evening and overnight, according to Ryan.
Although the area is under flood watch, most of the area will not see rising water, Ryan said.
“II think there will be some streams that will rise out of banks and on farm-to-market roads, but there won’t be anything as as far as flash flooding,” Ryan said. “It will be a slow and steady rain. But in low lying areas, you might see some elevated water.”
Temperatures will also begin to drop throughout the next few days. With low temperatures reaching at or near freezing by Sunday night.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 43 with a low of 36.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 48 and a low of 32.
The high on Monday is expected to be 54 with a low of 33.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 58 with a low of 41.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 8 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 1 and a half feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
