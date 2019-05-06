Saturday’s unofficial votes for the Killeen City Council totaled 1,650 out of 74,307 registered voters.
Three incumbents, Debbie Nash-King, Jim Kilpatrick, and Steve Harris, were re-elected to their seats.
Nash-King won District 2 with 446 votes or 73.9% of the votes cast. Her opponents, Mellissa Brown received 89 votes, or 14.7%, and William Baumgartner with 69 votes, or 11.4%.
In District 3, Kilpatrick took 348 votes, or 46.7% of the vote to Sandra Blankenship’s 299 votes, or 40.2%. Tolly James Jr. placed third in the district with 97 votes, or 13%.
Steve Harris defeated opponent Brockley Moore for another term in District 4, with 181 votes or 59.9% of the vote to Moore’s 121 votes, or 40.1%
Hilary Shine, the city’s executive director, said in an email to the Herald, the low numbers are due to it being a district election.
“District elections have traditionally low turnout. This year, only 3 of the 4 seats held elections. At large elections typically have more voters,” she wrote in an email.
Shirley Fleming, District 1 councilwoman, was unopposed and the city canceled the District 1 election.
In 2017, a similar election was held — although all four district seats were up for grabs — which resulted in 3,038 votes in total.
Shine said there was only one complaint from voters but “there were no other significant issues.”
“We had one issue with one incorrect mail in ballot sent that was quickly rectified,” she said.
Several residents voiced if they voted or not.
Bryan Thym, a 11-year resident, said it seemed as if there was “no consistency in the dates,” referencing the voting days and he didn’t have an opportunity to vote for his district.
“When you think of election day, what day comes to mind? Tuesday,” he said.
Special early voting was April 22 to April 30 for the May 4 election.
Seventy-three year old Marylynn Dorsey said she has voted every election since 1973.
“I don’t want to hear anyone complain about the low numbers if they didn’t vote. No one,” she said. “It’s a right we all need to exercise.”
District 4 resident Linda Gellers, 48, said she was not aware of when voting was supposed to take place.
“I didn’t see any signs of when to vote. I saw the candidates posters all over town but didn’t know when to do it,” she said.
Shine stated they post election information through all methods “and will continue to do so.”
The votes will be canvassed and made official on May 14.
Nash-King, Kilpatrick, and Harris will be sworn in on the same day before the regular city council meeting.
