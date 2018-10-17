Killeen drivers will soon have a new option for refueling when on the road, as the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard in Killeen will be constructing a gas station in its parking lot, according to last week’s permit report. The project is valued at $899,000.
City permit officials last week issued 209 permits worth a total value of $3.77 million.
Six permits issued last week were for the construction of new single-family residences worth a total value of $1.14 million. There were five permits issued last week for the construction of new duplexes worth $815,000. Contractor Saratoga Homes and Purser Homes will each build three of the new homes. Flint Rock Homes will build all five of the new duplexes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $171.20 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 37 permits last week worth a total value of $429,618.
There was one permit issued last week for the construction of a new single-family residence worth $299,500. The contractor building the new home was unlisted.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $46.33 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 29 permits last week worth a total value of $283,301.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $256,793. Contractors D.R. Horton and Stylecrafters Builders will each build one of the new homes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $33.05 million so far this year.
Nolanville
There was one permit issued by the city last week worth $270,000.
The permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, which will be built by Manning Homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $7.71 million.
Belton
Building officials issued nine permits last week worth a total value of $1.54 million.
Four of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences worth a combined total of $680,000. Four more permits were issued for the construction of new duplexes, worth $791,000. Barnes Homebuilders will build three of the new homes and Carothers Executive Homes will build the final residence. Riley Scott Homes will build all four of the new duplexes.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $28.79 million so far this year.
