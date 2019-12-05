WCID Meeting

Richard Garrett, left, Mitchell Jacobs, Allen Cloud, Don Farek, Rob Robinson and Dick Young discuss business at the special meeting on Thursday. 

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

The board of trustees for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides drinking water for Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s insurance plan.

The board approved a new insurance plan through TML Health that allowed them to adjust their insurance year from July 1 through June 31, to Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

