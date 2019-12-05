The board of trustees for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which provides drinking water for Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s insurance plan.
The board approved a new insurance plan through TML Health that allowed them to adjust their insurance year from July 1 through June 31, to Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
