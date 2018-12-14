A former Killeen City Council candidate who was arrested during a council meeting in August refused a plea agreement Friday in a Bell County courtroom on a misdemeanor charge stemming from the incident, she said.
Mellisa Brown, who most recently ran for an at-large council seat in May, was arrested and handcuffed following a verbal altercation with Mayor Jose Segarra during a workshop session Aug. 7 in which Segarra did not allow her to address the council.
Brown, who approached the dais at Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s request to address the council, was denied a chance to speak after another resident was allowed to make remarks earlier in the discussion and was asked to be escorted out after an exchange with the mayor.
During the course of being removed from the building by the sergeant-at-arms, municipal court Judge Mark D. Kimball ordered her arrest, according to video of the incident.
Brown was later charged with interrupting a formal meeting or procession, a Class B misdemeanor, and posted $2,000 bond.
On Friday, Brown said she appeared in Bell County Criminal Court 2 and was offered a plea agreement from the county attorney that would have given her six months of deferred adjudication in exchange for pleading to the charge.
“I don’t feel I should plead guilty or (no contest) for anything, especially when elected officials behave in a worse manner on the (dais) regularly,” she said in a text. “I don’t feel that asking to be able to speak to my elected representatives about something as important as the sewer lines is something deserving of an arrest.”
According to the Texas Penal Code, Class B misdemeanors are punishable up to 180 days in a county jail and a $2,000 fine.
Brown said she has still not been formally arraigned by a county judge on her charge and has not entered any plea into the record. She is set to reappear in court Jan. 16.
After her arrest, the Herald requested Brown’s booking mug from KPD, but police refused, saying KPD does not release booking mugs on misdemeanor arrests.
