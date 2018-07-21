Officials have not released the name of a 54-year-old Killeen who died while trying to cross I-14/U.S. Highway 190 in Nolanville on Saturday, according to Nolanville Police Department officials in a news release on Saturday.
At approximately 1:14 a.m. on Saturday, Nolanville police officers were dispatched to a traffic accident on eastbound I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton overpass, officials said.
The information received indicated a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway was struck by a car.
After arriving at the scene, emergency personnel located the body of a woman in the center median of the highway. The victim had identification that showed a Killeen address, according to the news release.
Police said the driver of the car, a 26-year-old male, who struck the pedestrian was at the scene and cooperated with officers during the investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown. The victim was transported to Centex Mortuary in Temple pending an inquest and notification of the next of kin, according to the news release.
Texas Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the initial investigation and will be handling the scene reconstruction and state fatality accident reports, officials said.
Other agencies that assisted with traffic control and the initial handling of the scene were Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, Acadian Ambulance, Harker Heights Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
