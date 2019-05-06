A Killeen woman pleaded guilty on Monday in a Bell County courtroom to beating a child last year, an official said on Monday.
Harmony Taquisha Lee, 35, “pleaded guilty today to the felony offense of reckless injury to a child and sentencing is set for June 24,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Lee was arrested on March 8, 2018, after evidence of a beating was found on a 13-year-old boy, police said.
Police were called to a Killeen middle school “in reference to a student who had questionable marks on his back that were discovered during a scoliosis screening by the school nurse and counselor,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy told the officer that “Lee had struck him with a clear plastic belt with holes in it for saying a bad word in math class,” the affidavit states.
The officer said he observed “fresh deep red marks” and welts consistent with being hit by a belt.
Lee later admitted to striking the child the day before, hitting him “approximately 20 times and only stopped after she got tired,” according to the affidavit.
Police said she also admitted to hitting the child with an extension cord before.
