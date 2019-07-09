A Killeen woman was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom on Tuesday after police said she punched and scratched a 13-year-old boy in 2017.
Mandi Jean Vincent, 40, “was sentenced to three years in prison” on the felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Tuesday.
Vincent was listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
Harker Heights police were called to a residence in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane on March 18, 2017, in response to a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said Vincent “appeared to be intoxicated and swayed” as she told police she had a verbal altercation with the victim.
The boy told police that Vincent arrived home in the early morning hours, woke him up and they began arguing.
Vincent slammed the boy to the floor, hit him on the face and scratched him on his face and neck, according to the affidavit. A witness told police the same story.
Police said they were able to see and document injuries on the boy’s face and neck.
