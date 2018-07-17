In Hawaii, the word "Ohana" connotes a sense of extended family, which is exactly the feeling Ohana Strong Barbell Club members feel.
The club is part of CTX Martial Sports Headquarters in Killeen.
Twenty women from the club traveled to Austin over the weekend to raise money to fight breast cancer in the Women’s Throwdown 8.
Two club members, Jennifer Mohammed and Cindy Dennis, grabbed the top spots in the Crossfit competition.
“What is great about all this is that we were the only non-Crossfit affiliate to compete,” said Doni Engle, co-founder of CTX Martial Sports Headquarters. “We take every element of fitness and put it all into a high-intensity training regimen that is run at a competition pace. We just have no limits.”
Although people looking for Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai kick boxing can find it at the HQ, many of its members are not quite what you might expect.
“Most our clients are wives of military members or deployed soldiers, stay-at-home moms, and people who have found us through the struggle of weight loss management,” he said.
Engel said the club meets at the Killeen Community Games every Saturday morning, bright and early at 8 a.m.
“This week will be the 114th straight weekend we’ve hosted the free event,” Engel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.