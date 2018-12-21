Storms with heavy rain on the East Coast have caused long flight delays since early Friday, however, local travelers have not been affected by any delays or flight cancellations, officials said.
“The weather on the East Coast could affect connections but we are operating from here to Dallas and Houston, so the initial flights aren’t being affected that much,” said Mike Wilson, operations manager at the Killeen Regional Airport.
He still recommends travelers to bring patience, get to the airport ahead of time and contact the airlines directly with any kinds of concern.
“At this airport, the lines aren’t very long and it doesn’t take very long to get through security but when you go through the other airports once you are out of here, you will be back to back and the traffic is going to be heavy,” Wilson said.
While local traffic has increased, Wilson described it as normal.
“Travel always picks up during the holiday periods,” he said. “The good thing about our airport is that even with the increased travels during the holidays … we are still very convenient.”
Those, who haven’t finalized their travel plans yet, can still book their tickets online until the day before the flight or get last-minute-tickets directly at the counter until an hour before the plane takes off.
AAA recommends to travel on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, since statistics revealed that most people travel on the weekend before and the day after Christmas.
AAA expects 9.1 million Texans to travel during the year-end holiday season – whether by car, train or airplane.
“More Texans than ever will travel at the end of the year to spend time with friends and family or choose to take a vacation,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, in a news release.
On a national scale this means that more than one-third of Americans will travel during the holidays, a 4.4 percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.
“Of course, with so many Texans and Americans on the road and in the air, it is important to pack your patience as many airports and freeways will be crowded during peak travel times,” Armbruster said.
Car drivers can expect congested roads. INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts that travel times could be as much as four times longer than normal in and around major cities.
Killeen resident Alicia Fink is going on a road trip to Augusta, Ga., with her three daughters Kaitlyn, 7, Chloe, 4, and Callie, 2.
She is prepared to hit traffic and unusual weather conditions on congested roads.
“I am trying to go around big cities,” she said. “And since it is the weekend right before Christmas I already know (the traffic around) Atlanta will be pretty bad.”
Fink planned two days for her road trip to make sure she and her children get enough breaks to move around and get some rest.
“I already have my hotel booked,” she said. “I tried to do that a few weeks in advance and to make sure to stay on top of gas and snacks to eat for the kids.”
Fink recommended parents who are planning their first road trip with young children to stay calm.
“Just have patience, especially if they’re not used to traveling in a car for a long period of time, and bring a little toy to play as well as some favorite snacks,” she said.
