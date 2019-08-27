Bus drivers

A school bus stopped at the intersection of Trimmier and Stagecoach Road in Killeen, September 7, 2018.

 File photo

In a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon, Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya addressed the bus delays from the first day of school.

"Now, we recognize that this is not acceptable, first off," Maya said in the video. "Over an hour wait — whether it was this morning, this afternoon—is not something that we think is OK by any means, and we do apologize for that."

