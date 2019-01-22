KISD board adds two more years to Craft's contract

A busy night for the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees included two scheduled meetings, in which the performance of the district’s leader was discussed in private.
The school board appraised Superintendent John Craft in a special meeting that started at 4 p.m. Tuesday at district headquarters on W.S. Young Drive.
Ultimately, the board unanimously decided to extend Craft’s contract through June 30, 2023, tacking two more years onto the superintendent’s contract with the district. Board members were not available for comment following the review.
Any adjustment to Craft’s compensation was not immediately announced.
“The board will negotiate compensation and benefits in the coming weeks,” said Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
Prior to the review, Craft’s salary was $254,918 per year as reported to the Texas Education Agency.
In the past year, Craft toured district schools and held forums outlining the voter-approved $426 million bond program, which is paying for new schools and renovations to older campuses.
In 2012, Craft was hired as deputy superintendent of KISD, and was made superintendent in 2015 when former superintendent Robert Muller left the district.
Craft has a 2010 doctorate in education administration from Tarleton State University.
He has worked in the education field since 1999, starting out as a physical education teacher and was later a high school biology teacher.
The superintendent received several congratulatory handshakes and nods by district staff and board members before a regularly scheduled workshop, which began around 6:30 p.m.
The workshop featured discussion on delinquent property tax collections, rezoning for Skipcha, Timber Ridge, Cedar Valley and Douse Elementary schools and student enrollment growth.
In the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, KISD received $494,681 in penalties and interest on delinquent taxes that were collected, a reported collection rate of 99.99 percent of accounts.
“We are very active. I can assure,” said Harvey Allen, attorney with McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen working on behalf of KISD. “The numbers can attest to that.”
Regarding the redrawing of elementary school attendance zones, the opening of the new Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in August 2019 will require attendance zone changes to build the school’s projected population of just under 1,000 students, according to the superintendent.
“The idea is to provide much easier transportation and logistics,” Craft said. “It really provides the relief for capacity across all campuses that are impacted.”
Rezoning hearings at affected campuses will be held in February to collect feedback, Craft said.
KISD also expects an uptick in enrollment for the next school year. For the 2019-2020 school year, the district projects enrollment to be 45,583, up from about 45,091 for the 2018-2019 school year.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.