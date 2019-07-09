Seven people spoke at a public forum at the beginning of the KISD board of trustees meeting Tuesday night. Six of those seven spoke on behalf of the proposed employee raises due to House Bill 3, which was approved in recent weeks by the Texas Legislature.
The room was full of between 40 and 50 people, most of whom were employees of KISD, and any time an individual spoke about the employees deserving more money, the room erupted in applause and cheers.
The potential raises for employees will have an impact on the KISD budget for fiscal year 2020.
The district’s Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley spoke to the board about KISD’s budget for fiscal year 2020. Over the last couple of days, she has felt that their numbers are finally getting close, but nothing is official yet. The numbers for the budget will be brought to the board in the July 23 meeting, according to Bradley.
Because the board and the district have not approved a compensation package at this point, employees will not see their pay increase in their July paycheck. The earliest the increase will be included in paychecks will be in August, according to Bradley.
The board looked at general pay increases between 1% and 3% for KISD employees.
Superintendent John Craft said that he is comfortable that the district will be able to provide a 3% general pay increase to all KISD employees.
He said the district wants to provide a 6% to 9% increase to the 3,240 employees who are teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.
“The last thing we want to do is over promise and under deliver,” Craft said about why the board has taken its time with approving a pay increase.
All of the numbers that were discussed Tuesday are preliminary and more concrete numbers are expected at the July 23 meeting.
Craft also discussed that the district is looking at implementing a teacher performance payment program that will reward teachers in the district who perform the best. No numbers were discussed on this topic and it will be an item used for fiscal year 2021, according to Craft.
In other business:
The board approved Command Commissioning, LLC, as the mechanical, electrical and plumbing commissioning agent for a new elementary school, the 36th. The projected substantial completion of the project is June 2021. A location for elementary school 36 has not been finalized. When a location is found that will be brought forward to the board, according to the Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich.
The board approved the item with a 6-0 vote, Minerval Trujillo was not present.
The estimated cost for the project is $40 million. This cost includes architectural and engineering fees, construction costs, furniture, fixtures and equipment, project contingency funds, and city permitting fees. This project will be funded through the 2018 Bond program.
The board discussed and approved the ongoing agreement with Central Texas College to provide dual credit courses to Killeen High School students.
“Killeen ISD has an ongoing partnership with Central Texas College to provide dual credit coursework to high school students through Killeen ISD’s Early College High School, high school dual credit program, high school STEM academy, and the culinary arts program,” according to a news release from KISD. The board passed the agreement on a 6-0 vote. Trujillo was not present for the vote.
The city of Killeen and KISD have had an agreement providing career and technical courses at the Killeen Fire Department and the board voted to approve that agreement for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years. Brett Williams and JoAnn Purser spoke in support of the agreement to show students an employment opportunity if they cannot afford to go to college.
The students in the program participate in the program in their junior and senior years and have the opportunity to stay with the program and take the required test to become a firefighter or an EMT professional. Board President Corbett Lawler spoke about the idea that some students believe they have to go to college and how it is their job as educators to show students that there are other methods to find success.
The item passed in a 6-0 vote with Trujillo not present.
The final agreement renewal was with Temple College about the Texas Bioscience Institute Program. This agreement allows students to continue to participate in the Texas Bioscience Institute program. The board passed the item on a 6-0 vote.
The board also held a closed session, saying it would talk about two different items. One concerned the potential settlement of Student v. Killeen Independent School District and the other was about the potential purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property for future district use.
When the board returned from closed session, they voted in approval of having a consultation with the school district attorney about the case Student v. Killeen Independent School District in front of a Special Education Hearing Officer for the state of Texas. The vote was 4-0, Susan Jones, Shelley Wells and Minerva Trujillo were absent for the vote. Jones and Wells arrived later in the meeting.
