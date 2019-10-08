KISD meeting

The KISD board of trustees discusses business during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

 By Hunter King | Herald staff writer

The Killeen Independent School District is seeking a legislative change that could keep it from losing federal funding in the coming years, Superintendent John Craft told the board Tuesday night.

The district receives millions in federal aid for educating children from military families connected to Fort Hood. This year, it is set to receive $46.6 million, but its population of 36.4% military students could decline below the 35 percent required for the heavy version of the federal Impact Aid, Craft said.

