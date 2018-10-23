The Killeen school board selected a new board member and named a new school in actions that had not been on the lengthy meeting agenda for Tuesday night.
In a unanimous vote following a closed session Tuesday evening, the Killeen Independent School District board appointed Brett Williams to fill the vacant board seat.
In a separate action, the board voted 5 to 1 in favor of naming the district’s 35th elementary school Maude Moore Wood Elementary School.
NEW BOARD MEMBER
Williams is currently the executive director of Community Services for the City of Killeen.
Sixteen people had put their names in for the seat and all of the candidate interviews and discussion on their merits was in closed session. The board had not identified any of the candidates to fill the seat vacated by Carlyle Walton upon his resignation in July.
Handling board candidate interviews in closed session is an option provided by the Texas Open Meetings Act because it’s a personnel matter.
The KISD board had two options: to appoint a trustee or to order a special election to be held Nov. 6.
Aug. 20 had been the deadline to order a special election, which would have required the district to procure voting machines and all necessary elements.
The KISD board typically consists of seven members, who are elected by the public.
Walton, the former CEO of Metroplex Hospital, resigned July 22 because he was moving to Washington, D.C., to become president of the Adventist Health Policy Association. Walton was elected to the KISD board in 2017 to a term that expires in May 2020.
SCHOOL NAMED
Elementary school No. 35 will be named after a district benefactor. Wood was orphaned at a young age and adopted by an area couple. Upon her death, Wood left KISD an endowment of over $200,000 which is used for annual scholarships for graduating seniors.
The school is currently under construction on Morganite Drive near Harker Heights, and is set to open for the 2019-20 school year.
The board also was slated to discuss the District Improvement Plan, which will be covered in upcoming Herald stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.