The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss a wide array of topics, including fiscal year 2020 budget planning and the school district’s dual credit program with Central Texas College when it meets for a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other discussion items on the agenda include an agreement with the city for the KISD Career and Technical Education Fire Academy; the Texas Bioscience Institute Program for the 2019-20 school year; and the selection of the commissioning agent for elementary school number 36.
Also on the agenda are looking at new potential property for future district use; the mobile kitchen facility service; updating the district policy manual; the safety and security project; pursuant to Texas government code; and possible action on Student v. Killeen Independent School District.
The board will also look at the consent agenda and review and approve the minutes from previous meetings.
At the beginning of the meeting a public forum will also be held.
Prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, the board will meet at 4:30 p.m. and open the meeting before going into closed session.
The Texas government code and looking at new property will be discussed in closed session. The board will go into recess after the closed session until 6 p.m., when it convenes the regular meeting.
The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Administration Building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
For more information on what will be discussed during the meeting, go to https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicMeetingMaterials.aspx?ak=14906&mk=50333443.
