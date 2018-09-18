By Kirsten Farmer
and Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
The Killeen school board reviewed designs for several campuses andreceived updates on other projects that are part of the $426 million bond at a workshop Tuesday.
High School No. 6, slated for completion in 2020, is set to cost $171 million of the voter approved bond funds approved in May and will be the district’s sixth secondary school campus.
The board received its first look at proposed design details of the 400,000-square-foot campus, and were able to provide comments and feedback to architects involved in the project.
High School No. 6 is being constructed off of Chaparral Road in the south part of the school district and will have the capacity to house 2,500 students when completed, but open at under capacity to allow room for growth, according to district officials.
It should alleviate overcrowding at the high school level, according to Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.
The district boasts close to 45,000 students this school year and as of Sept. 7, Harker Heights High School enrollment was at 2,532 students, approximately 521 over capacity; Ellison High School was at 2,631 students, roughly 452 over capacity; Shoemaker high school was at 2,203, or 192 students over capacity; and Killeen High School enrollment was at 2,298 students, 23 students over capacity.
The board also received updates on other projects being funded as part of the bond at the workshop Tuesday.
“Things are really starting to take shape,” Superintendent Dr. John Craft said. “It’s very exciting to look at where we are now and see where we will be in the next three to four years.”
Dr. Craft, along with Executive Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich, also outlined a newly proposed change in which Clifton Park Elementary School, which is part of the existing bond plans, would integrate with Bellaire Elementary school. The resulting school would be locatedinto a renovated Nolan Middle School campus.
“I think this will be a feasible, affordable option that will provide a safe campus for our students without disrupting where they are now with construction,” Craft said of the proposed change.
Board member JoAnn Purser posed the question of safety if students needed to travel across Central Texas Expressway to get to this campus if it were approved. There was consensus that students would be provided adequate transportation to and from the school.
This change would also impact the existing plans for Pershing Park Elementary.
Further discussion and plans will be presented at a future meeting.
At its last meeting on Sept. 11, the board had a split 3-3 vote regarding approval of the first-place assessment of construction management firm Bartlett Cocke General Contractors to handle the $50 million East/West Ward consolidation project.
Board members disputed the ranking of the company over Cloud Construction, which is currently handling other bond construction projects in the district, including Middle School No. 14 and Elementary School No. 35.
The ranking assessment was provided by a committee comprised of district members from facility services, purchasing and educational leadership, alongside consultants from PBK and Huckabee consulting firms, that ranked potential construction firms based on factors like price, personnel, technical competence, company safety records and more.
The board will reconsider the ranking at its next meeting Oct. 9.
Adam Rich also spoke about the implementation of additional security features at each campus level, another project being funded by the bond. The additions would include new perimeter fencing around campuses, identification card scanners, and enhanced door locking systems.
In other business, the board also interviewed potential candidates to fill a board seat vacated by Carlyle Walton in late July.
There was more than a year left in Walton’s term, set to expire in May 2020, so the board has to find a replacement no later than 180 days following his resignation taking effect, making the deadline Jan. 18, 2019.
The interviews happened in closed session during a special meeting prior to the workshop. The board decided not to take any further action at this time.
The meeting was added to the board schedule on the district’s website Friday afternoon after Board President Corbett Lawler conferred with Superintendent John Craft about the legality of allowing the board to conduct the interviews. Lawler said he felt the board would benefit from getting to meet candidates and that the board is not in a rush to fill the seat in the interest of finding the right candidate.
