The Killeen ISD Career Center FFA will be trick-or-treating for canned goods in the neighborhood across from the school, 1320 Stagecoach Road., at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to donate to the Killeen Food Bank to assist with the upcoming holidays.
The students will be in costume and asking for non-perishable food items that could help families in need.
