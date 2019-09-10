An elementary school construction update, reviewing real estate for future use and the new high school are on the agenda for today’s Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting.
The board also will get an overview of the first day of school, discuss naming unspecified school facilities and discuss updating its district policy manual for the Texas Association of School Boards, among other topics.
